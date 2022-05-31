Investment trusts: Moving with the times

Looking back over the past 70 years as Queen Elizabeth celebrates her platinum jubilee, one of the most striking realisations is just how much the world has changed during that time. What is clear is the capacity to roll with change and yet provide the benefits of real longevity is a quality that helps institutions and investment funds alike stand the test of time.

According to the Association of Investment Companies, 36 trusts with assets amounting to £63bn – almost a quarter of the sector total – were in existence back in 1952. Most, though not all, are UK or global trusts. UK-focused names on the list include Mercantile (MRC), Finsbury Growth & Income (FGT), City of London (CTY) and Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN), while among the global qualifiers are Scottish Mortgage (SMT), Bankers (BNKR), Alliance Trust (ATST), Witan (WTAN), Monks (MNKS) and Brunner (BUT).

There are also longstanding regional specialists, such as Henderson European Focus (HEFT), and trusts that started life with a broader mandate but have subsequently refocused or restructured to become regional specialists, for instance, Baillie Gifford China Growth (BGCG).