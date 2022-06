Ten years ago, to mark the Queen's diamond jubilee, the IC’s then-editor Jonathan Eley looked at 10 shares that had survived from 1952 – or rather, the 10 that had kept their names and broadly the same business focus over the years.

That group of listed companies has survived the subsequent decade – some more easily than others. Below, we take a closer look at how their businesses were faring 70 years ago, and compare with our current recommendations.