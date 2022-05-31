/
Jubilee trade to boost pubs but recovery is uneven

After a steady recovery, pub operators' revenue is back around pre-pandemic levels, but there is a split between city and country
May 31, 2022
By Christopher Akers and Mitchell Labiak
  • Home working hitting city trading
  • Significant cost inflation expected

The bunting is out and pubs are expecting stellar trading numbers as punters bend the elbow to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service. 

But outside this shot in the arm – Young & Co's Brewery (YNGA) expects "record" sales – pubs are finally hitting pre-pandemic sales levels. However, footfall remains heavily down in city centre locations with commuters spending less time in the office, as operators raise prices and adjust product ranges to counter inflation amidst the cost of living crisis.

