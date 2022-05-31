The carbon counters

In Hard Times, Charles Dickens’s ‘industrial’ novel, smoke belched from the factory chimneys of the fictitious Coketown day and night. Today we would shudder to think of the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that would mean. The anti-hero of Hard Times, Thomas Gradgrind, would surely know. “Facts. Facts alone are wanted in life. Nothing else will be of any service,” he tells the children of Coketown.

Yet even the obsessive Gradgrind might struggle to marshal the salient facts that determine which companies are the 21st-century heroes and which the villains of the race to rid the world of greenhouse gases. Of facts about the race there are plenty. The challenge is to distinguish which are the fluffy kind and which are the ones so hard as to give service to the Gradgrinds of the investment world.

Granted, this may not matter to some. The UK arm of broker Charles Schwab recently published the results of a survey which showed that only 44 per cent of investors regularly consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making a new investment. Simultaneously, two-thirds of those asked did not mind whether their investments were ‘sustainable’.