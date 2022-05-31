The future is a foreign country 

Brexit was years away – David Cameron would not announce his plan to hold a referendum on the UK’s EU membership until the following year and it would be three years before it secured a place in the Queen’s Speech following the Conservatives’ 2015 election victory.

In 2012 Apple, Meta (then Facebook), Amazon, Alphabet (then Google) and Netflix were only at the start of their extraordinary journey of outperformance. The term Faang had not yet been coined, nor its sister acronym Fanmags. Crypto currencies were in their infancy and niche – in fact they didn’t really grab the limelight until the second half of the past decade. China was still a growth star in 2012 and the narrative on emerging markets was very much focused on the golden opportunity that lay within them, an orthodoxy that is now being challenged.