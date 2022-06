Energy midcaps Tullow Oil and Capricorn Energy to merge

53/47 split between Tullow and Capricorn shareholders

Two of the UK’s oil and gas midcaps are looking to come out of this bull market on firmer ground by teaming up: Capricorn Energy (CNE) - formerly known as Cairn - and Tullow Oil (TLW) will merge to become a “leading African energy company” that would pay at least $60mn (£48mn) a year in dividends.