Today's Markets: Property market starting to cool, Euro data disappoints

Sentiment is fading in London
June 1, 2022

 

  • UK house prices continue to defy gravity, but for how long?
  • German asset manager offices raided in ESG probe
  • Plenty of corporate activity in oil sector

The FTSE 100 has fallen back in morning trading amid further signs that the heat is well and truly coming out of the UK economy. House price figures this morning remain in gravity-defying double figures - 11.2 per cent growth over the past 12 months - but this is down on the previous month and, for once, there appears to be broad consensus that the party is almost over for UK property. 

It appears that a continued mismatch between supply and demand will cushion the slowdown somewhat but, with borrowing costs rising and only going one way and consumer confidence even the authors of the latest report at building society Nationwide say they expect the market to cool from here. 

The FTSE100 was down 0.4 per cent in early trading while European indices were marginally positive despite further weak signals from the German economy where retail sales dropped 5.4 per cent in April. 

Greenwashing has been an accusation casually thrown at the financial services industry over recent years as providers have offered a multitude of ‘ESG’ or sustainable products to satisfy the appetite of investors to be seen to be making their money work for the greater good. Well those accusations have come home to roost for German asset manager DWS, which has seen its chief executive Asoka Wohrmann resign abruptly following a police raid on its offices in Frankfurt. Authorities are investigating potential prospectus fraud linked to allegations by a whistleblower that the company was misleading investors in 2020 when it said more than half of its assets were invested using ESG criteria. 

Read this week’s in depth feature ‘The carbon counters’ for more on this subject. 

