Today's Markets: Property market starting to cool, Euro data disappoints

Companies

Tullow and Capricorn to merge, but analyst questions strategic rationale

Two of the UK’s oil and gas midcaps are looking to come out of this bull market on firmer ground by teaming up: Capricorn Energy (CNE) - formerly known as Cairn - and Tullow Oil (TLW) will merge to become a “leading African energy company” that would pay at least $60mn (£48mn) a year in dividends.

Capricorn is sitting on a cash pile after the settlement earlier this year of the years long fight with the government of India. Tullow said in the merger announcement it would struggle to fund the dividend in its current financial stage, and outlined a potential capital restructuring for itself or the combined group to make this possible.

Capricorn shareholders would get 3.8 ‘new’ Tullow shares for each share they hold, making the new company’s ownership split 53 per cent Tullow and 47 per cent Capricorn. The combined company would produce just under 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent a year.

The new company would be led by Tullow boss Rahul Dhir, while Capricorn chief executive Simon Thompson would retire on completion of the deal.

Thompson said the deal would create “significant scale and opportunities for growth”.

Stifel analyst Chris Wheaton said the deal did not solve a shared problem for both companies “of what to invest in next”. “We question the strategic rationale for this deal,” he said. AH

BHP petroleum spinoff done - another in the works?

The world’s largest mining company, BHP (BHP) has completed the spinoff of its petroleum assets, and has today handed shareholders a dividend of A$5.38 (3.07p) a share as well as the previously-transferred shares in Woodside (AU:WDS). Woodside depository interests will start trading in London on 6 June.

“Our shareholders will now have exposure to assets in two organisations, BHP and Woodside, each with a very clear focus, strategy and value proposition,” said BHP chief executive Mike Henry. “BHP's world class portfolio is weighted towards commodities which support economic growth and have decarbonisation upside.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Citi floated another demerger for BHP: a ‘bulks’ and ‘metals’ split that would see one iron ore and coal business and another holding the copper and other metals assets, including the Jansen fertiliser project in Canada. Citi suggested that a slowdown in bulk prices, which have been high for over two years now, would hold back the valuation of the metals business by the end of the decade. AH

Wood Group finds $1.9bn buyer for consulting division

Energy services company Wood Group (WG.) looks ready to knock out its hefty debt and potentially bring back its dividend after Canadian company WSP Global agreed to pay $1.9bn (£1.5bn) for the company’s built environment consulting division.

Wood chief executive Robin Watson said the deal would mark a “new chapter” for his company. The business had come close to its debt covenants at the end of 2021, sitting at 3.3 times net debt to adjusted Ebitda, with 3.5 times the limit. “The primary and immediate use of the net cash proceeds from the transaction will be a reduction in the group’s net debt”, the company said.

Built environment provided just under a quarter of 2021 revenue, making it the second-largest division after conventional energy. It has 5,500 consultants and 100 offices, largely in North America.

Wood had announced the division would be up for sale in January. Next comes a shareholder vote and regulatory signoff. AH

Mike Ashley buys Missguided out of administration

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (FRAS) has bought online women’s fashion retailer Missguided out of administration for £20mn. The landlord and retail group controlled by Ashley, which owns the brands Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels, acquired “certain intellectual property” of Missguided Ltd and other related firms Mennace Ltd and Missguided (IP) Ltd, in a purchase funded from working capital. Following completion of the deal, Misguided will be operated by the administrator under a transitional agreement for a period of approximately eight weeks. After that, it will operate as a standalone business within Frasers.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers, commented: "We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of FG's platform and our operational excellence. Missguided's digital-first approach to the latest trends in women's fashion will bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group." Shares in Frasers bumped up 1.7 per cent this morning. ML

Brickability takes modular approach

Building materials firm Brickability (BRCK) is buying Sussex-based Modular Clay Products for £4.75mn.

MCP’s products include brick slips and facings used in modular buildings including houses, schools, healthcare and leisure buildings. The company made a normalised cash profit of £1.3mn on sales of £10.5mn last year. Brickability is paying an initial £3.33mn in cash, with the rest dependent on the business hitting three-year earn-out targets. It expects the deal to be “immediately earnings accretive”.

Broker Shore Capital said it believes the company “is under-researched by the market” and that its potential is not reflected in its current valuation, of around 9x forecast earnings. With full-year results due later this month, we maintain our hold. MF

Stagecoach buyer raided by police

A nearly-complete takeover deal between Stagecoach (SCG) and German asset manager DWS could be subject to greater scrutiny, after DWS’ offices were raided by the police over accusations of greenwashing.

In March, Stagecoach reached an agreement with DWS on a cash bid that valued the transport company at £595mn. The offer represented a premium of around 37 per cent to the closing Stagecoach share price on 8 March, and caused shares to shoot up.

The offer was declared unconditional on 20 May.

However, DWS announced this morning that its chief executive, Asoka Wöhrmann, would resign immediately after the annual general meeting on 9 June. This follows reports that 50 German police officers raided the offices of DWS and its majority owner Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into allegations of greenwashing.

A fund managed by DWS Infrastructure outbid National Express (NEX) for the purchase of Stagecoach earlier this year. It is unclear, however, whether today’s developments will impact the agreement. JS