Asia-Pacific-focused oil and gas producer will hand back up to $100mn to shareholders

It is focused on growth and will continue strategy of buying mature assets in the region

The management of Jadestone Energy (JSE) is not "out of ideas" and just deciding to hand excess cash back to shareholders, says chief executive Paul Blakeley. "We are a growth business," he told Investors' Chronicle. "We are just sharing some of the upside."