Today's Markets: Stocks rally and BoJo to go-go?

European stock markets traded higher on Monday as investors look ahead to a key (aren’t they all?) European Central Bank meeting this week and another key (!) US CPI inflation report. Brent oil rose above $120 despite OPEC+ agreeing to a larger-than-normal production increase for July and August. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote – will the Tories have the stomach to depose their leader, or will they stick to a man who has become an election liability?

The FTSE 100 rallied 1 per cent in early trade with oil majors Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) driving gains. There’s not much by way of company updates this morning, mirroring a rather dull day for economic updates. Shares in Frankfurt and Paris were up a similar margin, whilst US equity index futures pointed higher in the wake of another losing week. Asian markets were mixed with some slightly more positive economic news from China as the Caixin services PMI rose to 41.4 from 36.2 in April...but still in contraction territory.