Is Persimmon the best bet among the high-yielders?

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9 per cent in the 12 months to April 2022, up from 7 per cent in the prior month. We will have to wait till 22 June for May’s rate to be announced, giving investors pause for thought on the wealth preservation front, with central banks' liquidity policies the prime determinant in equities markets right now.

There will be some investors whose portfolios have been designed to sail serenely though the ongoing market volatility, while others may have liquidated their growth stock positions in favour of low beta options. Beyond equities, mounting macro uncertainties are manifest in the expanding negative absolute returns on fixed income securities. Analysts at Schroders recently pointed out that this could signal that “the opportunity and yields available to investors are now more attractive than they have been at any point during the last 10 years, with the exception of the Fed hiking cycle of 2018”.

That’s encouraging in a sense. But it could be argued that it’s simply a ‘glass half-full’ scenario, partly based on the view that inflation may be peaking and that the hawkish path of central banks is already discounted into markets. The latter assumption seems reasonable enough, yet it’s hard to imagine that inflation may have peaked given the trajectory of energy and input prices, along with the tightness in labour markets. Indeed, it is probable that central banks will continue to turn the screw if unemployment remains low.