Orders mount at Gooch & Housego

Revenue hit by Covid disruption Order book at record level

The past six months have been a mixed bag for Gooch & Housego (GHH), an optical technology specialist which makes everything from precision lasers to periscopes.

On the one hand, revenue has fallen by 8 per cent. This is largely due to a poor performance by the group’s aerospace and defence (A&D) division, which saw sales drop by 29 per cent year on year. At the same time, however, statutory profits are up, dividends are on the rise, and the company has secured a record half-year order book of £120mn.