Today's Markets: Stocks slip, Musk squirms, BoJo limps on

Stocks subdued across the board

US dollar rising again

Musk trying to row back on deal to buy Twitter

A weaker start for European stock markets this morning following yesterday’s rally reflects the continued tug of war between bulls and bears. The FTSE 100 trades a little below 7,600, whilst the DAX in Frankfurt is about a third of one percent lower around 14,500. Sterling trades lower after Boris Johnson just about survived a confidence vote of his own party – he limps on wounded and unlikely to last much longer. Meanwhile the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets with a 50bps rate hike.

The RBA raised rates to 0.85 per cent, saying that "inflation is likely to be higher than we expected a month ago" and that it “expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead". The Aussie spiked on the news but is back to around where it started. The move has just poured a bit of cold water on yesterday’s risk-on mood, which had already cooled somewhat following the rise in US bond yields last night as the 10yr Treasury climbed back above 3 per cent to its highest level in a month.

Rising bond yields amid central bank actions – and a big week for the ECB – is likely to cool risk sentiment. US futures point to a slightly lower open after a mildly higher session for Wall Street on Monday. E-minis trade around 4,100 this morning after failing to get near 4,200 for a third time in the last week. The move indicates perhaps that the bear market rally has lost momentum, and price action is set for the time being in a range of 4,072 to 4,200. Whether higher bond yields have as much of a marginal impact on equities as they did a few weeks ago is up for debate – the market has seen 3 per cent already and come back to it. We know rates are rising near-term so the question is one of whether the stock market has adjusted to this yet. On that front, the real uncertainty lies in earnings and whether inflation has peaked – US CPI later this week is important on that front.

Higher bond yields in the US lifted the dollar, which is close to a one-week high. Sterling limped to a three-week low versus the greenback, not helped by the ongoing uncertainty around Boris Johnson’s leadership. He just about survived the confidence vote but it was hardly what you might call a ‘vote of confidence’ from his peers. What remains to be seen is whether he can still command a majority in the House of Commons (this was Theresa May’s ultimate undoing after she ‘won’ a confidence vote). But more pressingly for the Tory will be two huge defeats in the coming by-elections this month.

A decline in German factory orders, coming amid broad dollar strength, hasn’t done much for the euro. EURUSD trades under 1.07, its lowest in five days. The ECB meeting later this week is important for the cross as the central bank looks to assert its tightening credentials at the same time as signalling to markets that it won’t allow a blow-out in sovereign bond spreads.

Companies Sirius’ expected dividend surges Sirius Real Estate (SRE) has forecast that its dividend will be up to 16.5 per cent higher than last year. The German business park landlord expects its total dividend for the full year ending 31 March 2022 to be between 4.389 cents and 4.427 cents per share, representing an increase of between 15.5 per cent and 16.5 per cent compared to the total dividend of 3.8 cents per share reported for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The company said the dividend surge is “predominantly due to an increase in funds from operations for the financial year”. Shares in the company nudged up 1 per cent this morning. ML National Express hit by driver shortages A dearth of school bus drivers in the United States is hindering recovery at National Express (NEX). In a trading update published this morning, the transport group said it expects profit recovery to lag behind revenue recovery, and for margins to initially fall short of five-year targets. Management expects profit margins to reach 7 per cent in 2022, 2 percentage points lower than its target average for 2022-2027. “Unprecedented levels” of wage inflation in its US school bus division are largely to blame. At the moment, 10 per cent of contracted school routes are not being run due to driver shortages, and the group expects average wages to rise by around 12 per cent for the upcoming school year. Revenue at National Express has bounced back well, however, and is expected to reach £2.7bn in 2022 - just below pre-pandemic levels of £2.74bn. Areas of particular strength include the long distance coach operations in both Spain and the UK. Analysts at Liberum have noted “modest downside risk to consensus estimates” as a result of the school bus pressure. JS Ted Baker takeover stalls Another twist has emerged in the months-long saga of Ted Baker’s (TED) sale to private equity, as the fashion brand’s “preferred” bidder has now withdrawn its offer, prompting a 19 per cent drop in its share price. According to Ted Baker, the potential buyer’s “reason for not proceeding was not linked to its due diligence review of the company”. Talks with the unnamed bidder moved ahead in May, after the apparel retailer made its selection out of a wider pool of bidders that reportedly included Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands Group. In a statement, Ted Baker said that it had received a number of non-binding proposals, and it “will now determine whether to proceed with any of those”. The retailer formally opened itself to offers in April, hoping to top the two bids that it had rejected from Sycamore Partners, which it said “significantly undervalued” the business at 130p and 137.5p per share respectively. Ted Baker has been struggling for years against falling sales and a declining high street, issuing a spate of profit warnings. Shares then plummeted to all-time lows after the pandemic forced non-essential retailers to shut shops, and momentum only recently recovered as a result of private equity takeover hopes. With today’s snag, it is looking even less certain when, or if, a deal will be agreed. MT

More Musk Stuff

We move closer to the inevitable court proceedings. Musk came out yesterday with an updated SEC filing saying that Twitter’s (TWTR) refusal to provide more information on spam accounts and how these are measured amounts to a ‘material breach’ of Twitter’s obligations in the sale process. This is all, as expected, very messy. It seems simple but as is often the case the most reasonable outcome now seems the least likely.

“Twitter’s latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company’s own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests,” a letter sent attached to the updated 13-D filing says. “Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so.”

It goes on: “Based on Twitter’s behaviour to date, and the company’s latest correspondence in particular, Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement.” Oof, ‘information rights... ’actively thwarting’... sounds very lawyer-y. It ends: “This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement.”

He did waive due diligence, didn’t he? Twitter can simply say we don’t have to do anything – we have provided public data and that is good enough. So how does this wash out in a court? He would have to prove this is a breach and has a material impact on the price he should pay for the company. This looks tricky given the fact he waived rights on due diligence. Twitter’s board in theory has him in a bind he cannot get out of... but the share price reaction suggests otherwise. Tesla (TSLA) rose and Twitter fell. The only way Musk can get out would be to ask enough questions that Twitter won’t answer so he can argue they breached covenants by not furnishing him with information that he could reasonably request. It’s not clear what this info might be… but it is a plausible avenue if you were finding a way to wiggle free from a deal. It’s just all rather obvious.

We know that Musk knew there were lots of spam accounts (he is buying Twitter to get rid of them, isn’t he?). And we he waived due diligence... so he said he was comfortable with the publicly available information on bots, that they were about 5 per cent of accounts. And what about Musk? Surely, he’s in breach for not doing everything in his power and reasonable best efforts to complete the deal? Just look at his tweet history to see that he’s hardly playing a straight bat. Anyway, I am not an M&A lawyer… but I cannot see how Musk would win in court when his motives are so transparent. But then there is this really wild thing: the Texas attorney general seems to be doing Musk’s bidding.

Ultimately Musk paid way above what the company is worth in today’s market since, for many reasons that are nothing to do with Twitter, the strike price on the deal is now out of step with the rest of the market. Social media stocks had fallen and so had Tesla... suddenly it didn’t seem like such a good deal. Twitter could easily cough up the data Musk wants, couldn’t they? Well they could but Musk might not be the most trustworthy individual to handle a load of private user data. Again though if Musk argues they breached a covenant by not supplying information relating to the transaction as he might by reasonably expected then he can walk away. Twitter would then surely sue.

So, he’s vastly overpaid and wants to pay less. Or he just wants out completely and is finding excuses to run and either get the courts to back him or force the situation to the point where Morgan Stanley walks away and he can pay the $1bn break fee. I don’t know... but it does look like maybe he is struggling to find the equity financing.

This latest development suggests that the chances of the deal being ‘consummated’ are dwindling fast. I would say that Musk wants to walk away now... but does Twitter have him in golden handcuffs? It would seem the answer is yes – there is no chance they will let him walk away from this or get a lower price. So inevitably the courts will decide this one. But it might not be that simple. If the courts back Twitter, the board could then force this one on Musk and he would have to liquidate a lot more Tesla stock. But it could be tied up in the courts for years, leaving Twitter as a zombie. And would Musk even comply if he were forced to complete the transaction? It’s not like he plays by the rules much. Who could make him? Again, I don’t know what the outcome would be, but I'd stick to the view that the chance of the deal progressing keeps falling. The funniest thing would be the court forces Musk to pay $54.20 a share and it goes through at that price – it seems the most reasonable but also the least likely outcome for some reason.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com