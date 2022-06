Cost saving synergies from OSIsoft deal

Rising wage inflation being passed onto consumers with price rises

Aveva (AVV) sells software to industrial businesses to allow them to better interpret the data coming out of their facilities. Traditionally, most of its revenue came from the energy sector but the acquisition of OSIsoft for $5bn (£3.7bn) last year has given Aveva access to a wider range of industries. Good news, given the likely long-term decline of oil and gas.