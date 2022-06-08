Bedlam for airlines as demand soars

No relief from EU immigration Analysts confident situation will improve by the summer

Staff shortfalls have led to chaotic scenes at UK airports for more than a week, as operators struggle to deal with soaring demand for air travel. Along with spiking delays and cancellations, over the half-term and Jubilee weekend period there were reports of passengers stranded abroad, travellers climbing through baggage carousels to find luggage, and even of pilots forced to help load bags onto planes.

After laying off workers during the pandemic, airline operators are now attempting to plug the labour gap. British Airways, for example, slashed its workforce by around 10,000 people during Covid-19. Ground staff shortages are a particular problem across the industry. Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye said the aviation sector would have to "really carefully manage supply and demand" over the next 18 months, speaking at a Financial Times event.