Chemring confident on growth prospects

Strong cash conversion allows company to reduce debt burden

Outlook tempered by procurement delays and supply chain upheaval

The world is a changed place since Chemring (CHG) presented its full-year results in mid-December.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the need for countries to “re-equip and modernise their defence capabilities”, Chemring’s chief executive Michael Ord said.

So far, a total of $130bn (£104bn) of defence spending increases have been announced by seven European countries. However, as the delays the US government has experienced in passing its record defence budget show, these can take time to feed through to orders being placed in the market.

Chemring expects strong growth in defence spending over the next decade and believes it can benefit from “elements of the ensuing demand”.

Growth in the interim remains steady, with both its sensors & information (S&I) and the countermeasures & energetics (C&E) arms reporting improved sales and margins over the past six months.

S&I revenue grew by 21 per cent and underlying operating profit by 27 per cent, with a widening of its margin attributed to its technology business, Roke. It provides cyber defence and artificial intelligence services and reported a "double-digit" increase in orders.

The C&E business reported growth in sales of 5 per cent and underlying operating profit of 10 per cent.

Strong cash conversion has allowed Chemring to continue reducing its borrowings – net debt fell to £18.5mn at the end of the six-month period, down from £38.7mn a year ago or £26.6mn at its October year-end.

Despite this, the shares fell by 7 per cent as the company reported a more muted outlook than investors were perhaps expecting. It maintained full-year guidance, with operating expenses set to increase as it invests more in Roke’s US operations and its academy to train new recruits – the unit now employs 700 of the company’s 2,300 staff, up from 400 at the end of 2018. Ord also highlighted procurement delays, supply chain interruptions, increasing utility costs and labour shortages as headwinds.

Although the company’s shares have made gains since the start of the year, the 15 per cent uplift in its valuation lags well behind the 60 per cent re-rating achieved by some of its peers, Berenberg analysts said in a note.

“We think this underperformance is unjustified and offers an attractive entry point into a high quality, resilient defensive stock,” it said.

The shares currently trade at 18 times the consensus earnings per share forecast of 18.4p, which is a little higher than their five-year average but then the growth prospects for this market look considerably better than they did at the beginning of this year. We maintain our buy call.

Last IC View: Buy, 287p, 14 Dec 2021

CHEMRING (CHG) ORD PRICE: 339p MARKET VALUE: £960mn TOUCH: 339p-340p 12-MONTH HIGH: 384p LOW: 247p DIVIDEND YIELD: 1.5% PE RATIO: 20 NET ASSET VALUE: 137p* NET DEBT: 5%