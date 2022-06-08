/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Hostmore heads get Friday feeling

Hostmore directors believe sell-off is overdone
Hostmore heads get Friday feeling
June 8, 2022

Hostmore (MORE) operates restaurants selling the idea of all-American fun, but things have been pretty miserable for its shareholders since it listed in November 2021. The Edinburgh-based company’s shares debuted at 150p following a demerger from former owner Electra Private Equity, but have been sliding ever since.

Hostmore owns the UK rights to the TGI Friday’s franchise, which has been rebranded as Fridays. It operates 89 restaurants, mostly under the Fridays brand but three cocktail-themed outlets trade as 63rd+1st, after the Manhattan corner where the first TGI Friday’s opened in 1965.

Fridays has had a presence in the UK since 1986, initially under Whitbread’s (WTB) ownership. Most (68 per cent) of its sites are based in retail parks or shopping centres. Its prospectus made much of the opportunity to recapture a bigger share of a casual dining market hit hard by the pandemic. For instance, The Restaurant Group (RTN) used a company voluntary arrangement agreed in 2020 to close 125 sites, most of which operated under competing American-themed brand Frankie & Benny’s.

MOST READ
Today

Business has been tough. Hostmore reported a £1.6mn loss in the 53 weeks to 2 January, despite a 23 per cent rise in revenue to £159mn. A trading update for the 20 weeks to 26 May said revenue was 6 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels due to the “more challenging” consumer environment. Full-year sales are likely to be 8 per cent lower than in 2019, while a 10 per cent jump in food costs is putting additional pressure on margins.

Hostmore’s steep share price fall means the company’s market capitalisation has now slipped to £52mn, or less than half of its net asset value of £125mn in January.

The directors clearly feel the sell-off has been overdone. Among them, chairman Gavin Manson, chief financial officer Alan Clark and non-executive David Lis bought more than £228,000 in the week ending 3 June, with Clark purchasing a further £42,000-worth of shares on 6 June. 

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
AJ BellEvelyn Bourke31 May 22287150,000
AJ BellWilliam Findlay Mackay (PDMR) *31 May 22286149,996
AssuraJayne Cottam (cfo) *30-31 May 227137,994
Bezant ResourcesColin Bird (ch)27 May 220.120,263
CranswickTim Smith (ch)31 May 223,05641,256
DCCMark Breuer (ch)27 May 225,58755,870
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *27 May 2254124,200
First TinCharles Cannon-Brooke (ch) *31 May 2219154,008
FoxtonsNigel Rich (ch)30 May 223954,180
FoxtonsPeter Rollings01 Jun 223853,200
HostmoreDavid Lis30 May 224336,322
HostmoreGavin Manson (ch)30-31 May 2243150,158
HostmoreAlan Clark (cfo)01 Jun 224241,970
IntegraFinRita Dhut27 May 2229243,839
International Personal Finance Gary Thompson (cfo) *31 May 228425,275
IOGAndrew Hockey (ce)01 Jun 222421,465
Johnson MattheyRita Forst *27 May 222,197 †21,967 †
Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesSarah Gordon Wild30 May 2233749,735
Plant Health CareDr Christopher Richards (ce)27 May 221275,274
RankRichard Harris (cfo) *30 May 2211082,650
RenewiAnnemieke den Otter (cfo)02 Jun 22701 †105,137 †
RotorkPeter Dilnot *27 May 2226726,703
S4 CapitalScott Spirit (PDMR)30 May 2229749,555
SuperdryJulian Dunkerton (PDMR)27 May 221421,144,955
TriadJohn Rigg (ch)27 May 22110220,000
TriadCharlotte Rigg27-30 May 2211474,380
Venture LifePaul Mcgreevy (ch)30 May 223450,005
VistryGreg Fitzgerald (ce)27 May 2290099,372
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Anglo American Ruben Fernandes (PDMR)31 May 223,831383,100
NatWestAndrew McLaughlin (PDMR)31 May 22227340,770
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. † Converted from € / $  

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIESDirector Deals
More on COMPANIES
More on News