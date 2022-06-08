Today's Markets: Close to recession?

US is flirting with a slide into recession

European markets are subdued

Could bear market rally be turning into something more solid?

Close to recession: The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests real GDP growth of +0.9 per cent in Q2, down from +1.3 per cent a week ago. Only on 27 May it was at +1.9 per cent, which as I noted last month was low enough to suggest a recession is on the cards since the GDPNow data is always some way out. Four weeks ago it was 2.5 per cent. The initial estimate of first-quarter real GDP growth released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on 28 April was -1.4 per cent, a full 1.8 percentage points below the final GDPNow model nowcast released on 27 April. I think the US is close to recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. PMIs have been declining, auto and retail sales have been weak; forecasts remain too high. Does this matter to the market? Well not a lot – we’re well used to the concept of Wall Street not reflecting Main Street. And I don’t think the Fed is going to cool off on rate hikes before it’s more confident inflation is coming down. What we would look at is the labour market - it will take some really bad payrolls prints to force the Fed to ease off but, for now it seem, even in a recession the labour market should stay tight.