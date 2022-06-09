CMC tanks despite "a record year outside of 2021"

Margin expansion expected by 2024

Australian business builds asset base

Beyond considerations over a possible break-up, shareholders in CMC Markets (CMCX) will be mulling over whether a lower client income retention rate is simply a reflection of the exceptional levels seen in FY2021. That’s the position of management at the trading platform, at least. For the year to March 2022, net operating was at the upper end of guidance, but earnings have been held in check due to increased staff costs to support strategic initiatives.