/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Infrastructure pipeline needs direction to secure funding flows

Industry participants query government ability to pick up tab
Infrastructure pipeline needs direction to secure funding flows
June 9, 2022
  • Spending boom creates opportunities for contractors
  • New funding sources needed to replace 'dead' PFI model

When the UK government announced plans to "build back better" from the pandemic in 2020, newly-installed chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would embark on “the highest levels of investment in real terms since 1995” (infrastructure), pledging more than £600bn by mid-2025.

As with most political pronouncements, there was an element of bluster. An initial pipeline published by the government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) included a series of schemes that were already ongoing or which would have needed funding anyway, such as new cycles of multi-year frameworks covering roads, rail and utilities.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data