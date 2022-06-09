Infrastructure pipeline needs direction to secure funding flows

Spending boom creates opportunities for contractors

New funding sources needed to replace 'dead' PFI model

When the UK government announced plans to "build back better" from the pandemic in 2020, newly-installed chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would embark on “the highest levels of investment in real terms since 1995” (infrastructure), pledging more than £600bn by mid-2025.

As with most political pronouncements, there was an element of bluster. An initial pipeline published by the government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) included a series of schemes that were already ongoing or which would have needed funding anyway, such as new cycles of multi-year frameworks covering roads, rail and utilities.