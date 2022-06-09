Infrastructure pipeline needs direction to secure funding flows

- Spending boom creates opportunities for contractors
- New funding sources needed to replace 'dead' PFI model
When the UK government announced plans to "build back better" from the pandemic in 2020, newly-installed chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would embark on “the highest levels of investment in real terms since 1995” (infrastructure), pledging more than £600bn by mid-2025.
As with most political pronouncements, there was an element of bluster. An initial pipeline published by the government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) included a series of schemes that were already ongoing or which would have needed funding anyway, such as new cycles of multi-year frameworks covering roads, rail and utilities.