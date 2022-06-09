/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Norcros breezes through China crisis

Margin maintained despite hike in materials and shipping costs
Norcros breezes through China crisis
June 9, 2022
  • End-market softness can be offset with market share gains, CEO says
  • Trading for first two months is 1 per cent higher than last year and 25 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels

For a business that imports most of the tiles, showers and bathroom suites it sells from China, Norcros (NXR) has coped with supply chain upheaval and the associated cost inflation pretty well.

The company reported a 24 per cent increase in underlying operating profit, driven mainly by a 22 per cent increase in revenue, although its operating margin edged up by 10 basis points to 10.5 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data