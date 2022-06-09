Norcros breezes through China crisis

End-market softness can be offset with market share gains, CEO says

Trading for first two months is 1 per cent higher than last year and 25 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels

For a business that imports most of the tiles, showers and bathroom suites it sells from China, Norcros (NXR) has coped with supply chain upheaval and the associated cost inflation pretty well.

The company reported a 24 per cent increase in underlying operating profit, driven mainly by a 22 per cent increase in revenue, although its operating margin edged up by 10 basis points to 10.5 per cent.