Superdry chief bets on ‘premium’ turnaround

Superdry (SDRY) has been falling out of fashion as inflation and rising living costs threaten to disturb the post-pandemic rebound.

The clothing brand’s difficulties first came to light in 2018 after a boardroom tiff led to the temporary removal of co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton. Despite his return to the business in 2019, the shares have continued to fall. Dunkerton has since pioneered a “premium” revamp to mend profitability by steering away from discounts and increasing full-price sales. The signs have been promising so far. The apparel retailer swung to a £4mn half-year profit to 23 October, compared with an £18.9mn loss in the same period last year.

But investors were unmoved by the green shoots of recovery in its latest trading update, and the shares continued to fall in line with sector-mates Joules (JOUL) and Ted Baker (TED), whose low valuation has spurred private equity takeover bids. Superdry’s forward price/earnings ratio of 8.5 makes the shares “look extremely cheap”, according to broker Liberum, which expects the retailer to return to profit in 2022.

The valuation and turnaround progress could be behind Dunkerton’s recent £1.15mn purchase of 805,172 shares at an average price of £1.42. Dunkerton has steadily increased his stake in recent years, spending £1mn in October 2021, on top of a £1.5mn buy-in a year earlier.

Investors may have appreciated this vote of confidence, as the shares gained 7 per cent in the week after Dunkerton’s latest purchase.