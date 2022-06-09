/
Tate & Lyle changes course

Continuing operations posted robust revenue and profit growth, and there was a hefty payout for shareholders
June 9, 2022
  • £500mn special dividend
  • Chinese fibre business acquired

Tate & Lyle (TATE) now looks like a very different business. The former sugar refiner (that part of the business was disposed of more than a decade ago) sold a controlling stake in its plant-based and renewable sources primary products business, called Primient, on 1 April for a provisional $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in cash and $30mn of contingent consideration. The company is now focused on “sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification” and opportunities in high-growth markets.

