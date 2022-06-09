Today's Markets: Euro steady before ECB meeting

Rally has run out of steam

ECB to hook up to tightening bandwagon

Oil price remains elevated

Rangebound: Stocks are in a drift phase as the recent rally runs out of steam and investors assess just how much they want to own risk. There is clearly not an overweening buy-the-dip mentality out there. European stocks were lower in early trade Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. The FTSE 100 traded down around half a percent at 7,560 and the DAX was off by about 0.7 per cent at 14,349 in early trade before extending losses as the Stoxx 600 dropped 1 per cent. US stock markets closed lower last night, with the S&P 500 dipping one percent as mortgage demand stateside plunged to a 22-year low. The decline ensures the broad market is holding well within its two-week range between around 4,070 and 4,200. Chart has a definite bullish and flaggy look about it, so could run up again but sticking to view that we are in longer-term bear market.

All eyes are on today’s ECB meeting. The central bank is expected to end net asset purchases this month (or very early next) and signal a rate hike in July. Only stubborn subordination to forward guidance prevents the ECB from hiking today. Inflation expectations, both consumer and market-based measures, are elevated and the hard data continues to show rising pressures. Expect a big upwards revision to inflation forecasts – key will be the outlook for 2024 for gauging how far the ECB might go with hikes. So far the ECB has consistently underestimated inflation and the risk for euro bulls is that this complacency persists even now.