/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
results

RWS perseveres through short-term headwinds

Geopolitical shocks and one-off costs won't hold the intellectual property and translation firm down for long
RWS perseveres through short-term headwinds
June 10, 2022
  • Cash position leaves it well equipped for future acquisitions
  • IP Services remains a revenue weak point

Commodity producers and their investors have spent the past few months worrying about their exposure to Russia. This is probably not a headache which intellectual property companies – which deal in the intangible products of the human mind – were anticipating. But investors in RWS (RWS), an Aim-traded company that provides patent translation services, will now know that the war in Ukraine has had some far-reaching impacts.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data