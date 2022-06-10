RWS perseveres through short-term headwinds

Cash position leaves it well equipped for future acquisitions

IP Services remains a revenue weak point

Commodity producers and their investors have spent the past few months worrying about their exposure to Russia. This is probably not a headache which intellectual property companies – which deal in the intangible products of the human mind – were anticipating. But investors in RWS (RWS), an Aim-traded company that provides patent translation services, will now know that the war in Ukraine has had some far-reaching impacts.