Today's Markets: Stocks weaker ahead of US inflation report

Companies

Tesla (TSLA) shares didn’t get any help from an upgrade to buy at UBS... maybe because a lot of it was laughable. UBS values Full Self-Driving (FSD) at $300bn (26 per cent of its $1,100 PT), but the NHTSA releases findings on FSD crashes this month so it’s perhaps a tad early… it doesn’t work yet. And there is the 10m annual sales based chiefly on unknown models... and the Tesla bot (remember the guy in the morph suit) being a long-term profit driver despite no figures (or a product!!) to support this view. Great thread on this here.

GSK unveils positive results from RSV vaccine trial

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has released encouraging data from a trial of its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults aged 60 and over. According to the company, its vaccine offers “exceptional protection” from the serious consequences of RSV infection in this age group.

The virus–which is responsible for some 24,000 deaths a year–is one of the few remaining infectious diseases for which there is no vaccine or specific treatment. Older adults are at highest risk of severe disease and complications, while it can just seem like a mild cold for other age groups.

Many of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are working to develop a jab that is effective against RSV. Today’s announcement will put GSK investors at ease after the company lagged far behind its rivals in producing a Covid-19 vaccine, although the potential earnings for this new jab won’t be anywhere near those seen from the coronavirus blockers. JJ