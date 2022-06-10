/
Shares in London, Frankfurt and Wall Street decline as investors react to ECB meet
Today's Markets: Stocks weaker ahead of US inflation report
June 10, 2022

High inflation and tighter monetary policy seem to be the key drivers for a risk-off session. Stocks are lower in Europe this morning after a smart reversal in the US during the previous session. Shares in London and Frankfurt are down around 1 per cent or so. It follows a drubbing for Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 decline 2.4 per cent and the Nasdaq drop 2.75 per cent as investors reacted to the European Central Bank ending a decade-long experiment with ultra-easy monetary policy and look ahead to today’s important CPI inflation report for the US. 

