Sirius times entry to UK market well

First results since acquisition of BizSpace

Reit owns assets in Germany and UK

It is hard to compare Sirius Real Estate (SRE) to any other real-estate investment trust (Reit). For one thing, the company only achieved Reit status at the start of April and it is only for the UK arm of its business, an arm which it grew after snapping up flexible office and light industrial landlord BizSpace for £245mn late last year. Meanwhile, the majority of Sirius’ portfolio is business park space in Germany, yet another quirk that separates it from its UK-listed property peers.