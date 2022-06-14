/
discoverIE hones in on higher-margin businesses

The electronic component specialist hopes its strategic acquisitions will help it weather an inflationary storm
June 14, 2022
  • Company boasts record order book and strong revenue growth for 2022
  • Critical components likely to remain in-demand despite headwinds

Electronics manufacturer discoverIE (DSCV) has its gaze fixed on future growth markets. More than three-quarters of its sales in the last financial year were spread across four sectors: renewable energy, transport electrification, industrial automation and the medical field. Global megatrends – such as the push towards carbon neutrality and the ageing of affluent populations – mean that continued expansion in these markets is likely. 

