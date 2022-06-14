Go-Ahead prepares for bidding war

Go-Ahead board supports 1,500p a share offer, a 24 per cent premium on its undisturbed price

Another buyer is in the running but yet to launch its own offer

Go-Ahead (GOG) has agreed a £648mn takeover deal amid a flurry of M&A activity in the transport sector - but a second bidder looks poised to enter the fray.

The UK-listed public transport provider has reached an agreement with a consortium made up of Kinetic, a Melbourne-based bus company, and Globalvia Inversiones, a Spanish infrastructure firm. Another Australian bus company is still considering a bid, however, so offers could climb from here.