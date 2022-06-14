/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Go-Ahead prepares for bidding war

Public transport companies are proving popular takeover targets in the wake of the pandemic
Go-Ahead prepares for bidding war
June 14, 2022
  • Go-Ahead board supports 1,500p a share offer, a 24 per cent premium on its undisturbed price
  • Another buyer is in the running but yet to launch its own offer 

Go-Ahead (GOG) has agreed a £648mn takeover deal amid a flurry of M&A activity in the transport sector - but a second bidder looks poised to enter the fray. 

The UK-listed public transport provider has reached an agreement with a consortium made up of Kinetic, a Melbourne-based bus company, and Globalvia Inversiones, a Spanish infrastructure firm. Another Australian bus company is still considering a bid, however, so offers could climb from here. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data