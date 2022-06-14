Growth languishes at Iomart

Revenue and profit down by 8 per cent

New chief commercial officer has been appointed

In April, analysts at Peel Hunt described Iomart (IOM) as a “bargain tech company awaiting growth”. Since the pandemic began, however, growth has not been forthcoming.

In the year ended 31 March, revenue shrank by 8 per cent to £103mn, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by the same percentage to £38mn. Management said this reflects lower non-recurring equipment and consultancy sales, caused in part by the conclusion of a large consultancy project.