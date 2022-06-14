/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Growth languishes at Iomart

The cloud computing group has complained of a lack of large-scale IT projects
Growth languishes at Iomart
June 14, 2022
  • Revenue and profit down by 8 per cent
  • New chief commercial officer has been appointed

In April, analysts at Peel Hunt described Iomart (IOM) as a “bargain tech company awaiting growth”. Since the pandemic began, however, growth has not been forthcoming.

In the year ended 31 March, revenue shrank by 8 per cent to £103mn, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by the same percentage to £38mn. Management said this reflects lower non-recurring equipment and consultancy sales, caused in part by the conclusion of a large consultancy project. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data