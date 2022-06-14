Paragon shows resilience

Loan book expands on buy-to-let demand

Base rates going in the right direction

Paragon’s (PAG) results didn’t show any sign that fears over the general direction of the UK economy were having much impact on the underlying demand for buy-to-let mortgages: the combination of an expanded loan book, plus rate rises coming through boosted the bank’s half-year net interest margin by 11 per cent. Some of that effect is down to customers accessing loans in the aftermath of the pandemic, but Paragon also benefited from the mismatch between deposit rates not yet catching up with the change in base rates. Either way, the market seemed impressed and the shares rose by 8 percent on an otherwise indifferent trading day.