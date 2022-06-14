Today's Markets: European stocks rally fizzles out after Wall Street enters bear market

Wall Street entered bear market territory overnight

Initial confidence in Europe quickly dissipates

Recession fears growing

Last year I warned that the inflation narrative was inevitably going to shift from transitory to supply side problems to demand/wage spiral. We are now approaching the climax with wages. UK wages rose 6.8 per cent in April. Ok, this was down from the last month, and it wasn’t as high as expected. But tell me this – how do central banks get inflation down to 2 per cent if wages grow at 6 per cent without a commensurate increase in productivity? And, if you don’t think this is recessionary – regular pay excluding bonuses fell 2.2 per cent when adjusted for inflation, the steepest decline since 2011. Meanwhile, job vacancies surged to a record high 1.3m... tight labour market and inflation + recession. Yuk. Let’s just move quicker to get it all over with so we can start to be optimistic again. Despite talking about the narrow path to tread to battle inflation without stoking a downturn, the BoE only has one course. After hinting at slowing down the pace of hikes last month, the BoE will be forced to go a lot further with hikes, and do it quicker.

Also this morning German inflation surged to 7.9 per cent year-on-year in May, up from 7.4 per cent in April. Month-on-month was up 0.9 per cent! It’s not peaked yet. Wages will be the last to tame which will require central banks to not simply tighten but engineer a recession – they are trying to do this as softly as possible, but it is about as difficult a job as you can imagine. Not that it’s anyone’s fault but theirs. Central banks sat for too long – they didn’t suck the money back out as quick as they had injected… they now need to hike into a meltdown.