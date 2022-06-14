UK greenwashers could face crackdown following US and German actions

- German and US investigations into 'greenwashing' put companies on notice
- Lawyer says similar action against financial institutions likely in the UK
The raid of German asset manager DWS by 50 police officers last month ushered in a new type of corporate scandal. Financial institutions are typically raided because of suspected money laundering or tax fraud. In this case, however, it was allegations of so-called 'greenwashing' that prompted the criminal probe – and lawyers believe that UK companies could soon face similar action.
Greenwashing refers to groundless environmental claims made by businesses in a bid to improve their image. In the case of DWS, the funds arm of Deutsche Bank (DE:DBK), it was targeted after claiming a significant proportion of its funds under management were chosen using strict sustainability criteria. This turned out to be stretching the definition of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.