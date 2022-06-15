Are we headed for housing market downturn?

House prices forecast to fall for first time since 2012

Buyer demand down due to cost of living crisis

Since the housing bubble burst in 2007, the market has recovered and boomed anew. House prices continued to rise even as Brexit and the pandemic walloped most other markets. Consequently, the shares of the big residential developers have generally been trending upwards since the great financial crash even in the face of strong headwinds.

Savills is predicting that house prices will drop by 1 per cent in 2023 with several slow years of growth to follow. The signs that this period of unbroken growth may finally come to an end are a combination of a fall in demand, rising mortgage costs, difficulties in the construction industry, while the end of the Help-to-Buy scheme next year could also have a negative impact.