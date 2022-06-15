Motorpoint prospects dim as discretionary spending tightens

Increased "well-capitalised" competition

Further progress in ecommerce

Motorpoint (MOTR) has seen its market valuation slump by around 40 per cent since publication of its half-year figures in November. That may surprise some industry watchers given its annual sales are easily outstripping the pre-pandemic rate. The trouble is that it is now faced by the dual challenge of high fuel costs and falling discretionary spending. It’s a situation that the auto sales group admits has “worsened since the start of [its] new financial year”, sending the shares into reverse on results day.