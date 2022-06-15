Supply issues insulate miners from worsening GDP outlook

The World Bank has forecast a striking slowdown in global GDP growth, sparking pessimism over industrial metals prices

Supply issues have protected iron ore and copper prices recently, but the outlook is mixed

After handing out record dividends earlier this year, the major miners could be forgiven for winding back the hefty shareholder payout policies given the weakening macroeconomic environment. The World Bank said last week that global gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022 would be 2.9 per cent, a significant drop from the 5.7 per cent seen last year. The institution also warned of recession and global stagflation as developing countries raise interest rates. All this points to lower metals prices.

But that’s not what is happening, thanks to supply issues offsetting potentially lower demand for iron ore and copper, which are both linked strongly to China’s growth plans. Iron ore is back to around $140 (£115) a tonne after falling below $100 a tonne for the first time in 18 months at the end of 2021. BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto’s (RIO) earnings are driven by iron ore, making up around two-thirds of cash profits.