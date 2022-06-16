Calnex boss rings up return from share sale

Money pouring into the cloud computing market and new 5G networks has bolstered the outlook for Calnex Solutions (CLX), which makes equipment for testing telecoms and IT infrastructure. The Linlithgow-based company’s equipment is used in 68 countries by customers including BT, China Mobile, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel and IBM. Repeat orders make up about 80 per cent of its revenue.

Calnex was founded by chief executive Tommy Cook in 2006 and brought to market in 2020, raising an initial £6mn in a deal that valued the company at £42mn. Anyone who bought in at that time has made a tidy profit – it has since trebled in value and had a market cap of just below £149mn at the end of last week.

It operates in a sector that is growing at a compound rate of 11.5 per cent a year, according to Frost & Sullivan, but has managed to outperform this. Revenue for the year to 31 March grew by 23 per cent to £22mn, while pre-tax profit widened by 64 per cent to £6mn.

Post year-end it also made its first acquisition as a public company, buying Stevenage-based iTrinegy for up to £3.5mn in April. iTrinegy has developed hardware and software to test IT networks run by gaming, financial, technology and military/government customers in the UK and the US.

House broker Cenkos Securities thinks the deal will add about £1.3mn to this year’s revenue and £200,000 to its bottom line. It is forecasting a 22 per cent increase in revenue and a 21 per cent uplift in earnings per share to 6.3p, meaning the company currently trades at about 27 times forecast earnings.

Cook has seized the opportunity to cash in some of his chips, selling 1 per cent of the company for almost £1.6mn at the start of the month. He remains the largest shareholder, though, with a stake of just below 20 per cent.