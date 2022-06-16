/
opinion
June 16, 2022

Central banks' unpalatable choice

Rosie Carr
Rosie Carr

An unexpected - in the sense of going against all its own prior guidance to the market - rate hike of 75 basis points from the Federal Reserve this week rammed home the message that the US central bank is serious about doing everything in its power to halt the march of inflation, even if the problem is largely imported. 

Like the UK, the US is suffering its highest rate of price rises in 40 years.

US inflation had been expected to fall slightly this month, delivering a signal that a corner had been turned. But when the numbers were released at the end of last week, the headline rate of inflation had in fact risen, to 8.6 per cent 

