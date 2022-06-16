Halma reports 19th successive profit rise

- Company spends more than £160mn on acquisitions, buying up 13 companies
- Revenue growth is fastest in its environmental and analysis arm
Safety equipment maker Halma has continued to do many of the things it has done successfully in previous years – achieving double-digit organic revenue growth and bolting on businesses that have a positive outcome on earnings. Profit rose for the 19th year in succession and the proposed dividend increase of 7 per cent to 18.88p is the 43rd year in a row in which it has upped its payout by more than 5 per cent.