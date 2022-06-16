Halma reports 19th successive profit rise

Company spends more than £160mn on acquisitions, buying up 13 companies

Revenue growth is fastest in its environmental and analysis arm

Safety equipment maker Halma has continued to do many of the things it has done successfully in previous years – achieving double-digit organic revenue growth and bolting on businesses that have a positive outcome on earnings. Profit rose for the 19th year in succession and the proposed dividend increase of 7 per cent to 18.88p is the 43rd year in a row in which it has upped its payout by more than 5 per cent.