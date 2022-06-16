The tech stocks I'm buying amid the downturn

Polar Capital Technology Trust has reduced exposure to ecommerce and consumer businesses

It has added to software companies

The trust has been underperforming its benchmark because it has a lower relative rating to large US tech stocks

Tech investors' luck had to run out at some point. After sensational gains in 2020 and throughout most of 2021, the first half of this year is proving a very different story. Few people have been monitoring the sell-off as closely as Ben Rogoff, manager of Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT), which has suffered a share price fall of a third since the start of the year, albeit it still had assets of £2.9bn as of 13 June.

Rogoff, who has been investing in technology for 26 years, has seen his share of bear markets, from the bursting of the dotcom bubble at the turn of the century to the financial crisis in 2008. “When the tech sector drops it can be quite painful,” says Rogoff, adding that each one he has endured has been very different. “This one is really about inflation and the loss of the 'Fed put'”. He describes Federal Reserve policy as such because it has, in effect, behaved like a put option contract by supporting markets with interest rate cuts and quantitative easing in recent decades.