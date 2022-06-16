Today's Markets: Stocks sharply lower as central banks get bolder

Fed… a classic case of reacting too slowly then doing too much? First 75bps hike since ‘94... was not communicated beforehand and I didn’t think they would surprise like this, but it’s probably the right move, just a little late. Stocks rallied – the Nasdaq rose 2.5 per cent and the S&P 500 was up 1.5 per cent... markets seemed to be saying that being tough on inflation now is good for later... not sure this thesis holds up much but there is a flicker of hope the Fed can get on top of things. Powell’s comments about the next move not necessarily being 75bps but possibly 50bps was taken as a positive – yields down, stocks up. But remember last time he said they were not even discussing 75bps... not a credibility issue for me – credibility comes from making the right policy decisions in the first case.

The Fed is catching up with the market – helpful if the market and the Fed are on the same page as this will reduce volatility and allow for a smoother recovery phase and perhaps an earlier one. European stock markets are sharply lower this morning as the brief relief rally is quickly unwound, crude oil trending lower, rates off the highs from earlier in the week but off their post-Fed lows. US futures have also dropped sharply… yesterday’s rally always looked extremely shaky; stocks should be down on all this CB hawkishness.

The Fed’s dot plot anticipates hitting 4 per cent next year before it pulls back. Is 4 per cent enough? Once inflation goes above 5 per cent it usually needs a lot more, so am not sure 4 per cent gets us there unless there is an horrific recession. The Fed plans on raising rates to 3.4 per cent by year end, whilst also estimate inflation at 5.2 per cent by year end... so real rates are still negative and accommodative... Looking ahead, Powell said that “either a 50 basis point or a 75 basis point increase seems most likely at our next meeting".