/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
director deals

Travis Perkins manager works on home improvement

Insiders sell for home improvements
Travis Perkins manager works on home improvement
June 16, 2022

The home improvement boom that began during lockdowns – when people had few other things on which to spend their time and money – seems to be unwinding. Slower growth in the housing market, higher labour and materials costs and lower levels of disposable income led the Construction Products Association to downgrade its growth forecasts for the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) market last month. After a bumper 2021 led to sector growth of more than 20 per cent, private housing RMI is expected to decline by 3 per cent this year and 4 per cent next, the CPA said.

One pair doing their bit for the sector are Robin and Sarah Miller. Robin is general counsel and company secretary of Travis Perkins (TPK) and Sarah a person closely associated with him. She sold just over £240,000-worth of shares on 8 June “to fund building works at their home”, a company disclosure said.

MOST READ
Today

The softer outlook for the market has hit Travis Perkins’ shares – they have fallen by 32 per cent so far this year. It’s not alone – roofing and insulation distributor SIG (SHI) and paving merchant Marshalls (MSLH) have experienced similar declines.

Travis Perkins has continued to trade well – revenue for last year increased by 24 per cent and its adjusted operating profit more than doubled to £353mn. Sales for the first quarter of this year were up 14 per cent year on year, partly driven by higher materials prices. 

Analysts are split about its prospects, though. The share price fall has pushed its valuation below five-year averages on several metrics. Peel Hunt says they are now “inexpensive” at 10 times forecast earnings and that its strong cash generation gives it options around shareholder returns. However, the company’s high exposure to the RMI market – from which it derives 70 per cent of its sales – means it faces a “negative earnings risk”, according to Shore Capital.

 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Adriatic MetalsPaul Cronin (ce)02 Jun 22139 †138,576 †n/d
Chapel DownJamie Brooke06-07 Jun 223099,6700.22%
ConduitTrevor Carvey (ce)06 Jun 2234895,6750.15%
ConduitNeil Eckert (ch)09 Jun 22348102,7120.39%
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *01 Jun 225376,78442.80%
GSKDr Hal Barron (PDMR)07 Jun 223,515 (ADS) †40,918 †n/d
John WoodRoy Franklin (ch)01 Jun 2222048,510n/d
KingfisherCatherine Bradley07 Jun 2226226,1700.00%
KingspanÉimear Moloney07 Jun 226,443 †128,861 †n/d
Literacy CapitalOlly Cox (PDMR)07 Jun 2239053,816n/d
Omega Diagnostics Simon Douglas (ch) **08 Jun 22420,0000.21%
Omega Diagnostics Jag Grewal (ce) **08 Jun 22420,0000.31%
Omega Diagnostics Chris Lea (cfo) **08 Jun 22420,0000.21%
Omega Diagnostics Jeremy Millard **08 Jun 22420,0000.43%
Peel HuntMaria Bentley09 Jun 2211424,0590.02%
Pure Gold MiningMark O'Dea (ce)25 May 229 †745,295 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningGraeme Currie (ch)25 May 229 †93,162 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningRobert Pease (PDMR)25 May 229 †62,108 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningTroy Fierro (PDMR)25 May 229 †62,108 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningLenard Boggio (PDMR)25 May 229 †93,162 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningMaryse Belanger (PDMR)25 May 229 †62,108 †n/d
Pure Gold MiningChristopher Haubrich (PDMR)25 May 229 †93,162n/d
Pure Gold MiningPhilip Smerchanski (PDMR)25 May 229 †24,843n/d
Pure Gold MiningBryan Wilson (PDMR)25 May 229 †62,108n/d
RedcentricNick Bate (ch)07 Jun 2212449,5000.03%
SoftlineIgor Borovikov (ch)07 Jun 22556 † (GDRs)927,889 †n/d
Sound EnergyGraham Lyon (ch) **08 Jun 22220,0000.11%
Sound EnergyMarco Fumagalli **08 Jun 22220,0000.30%
Speedy HireDavid Shearer (ch)06 Jun 224848,005n/d
Speedy Hire David Garman *06 Jun 224884,035n/d
Speedy HireShatish Dasani07 Jun 224824,084n/d
SuperSeed CapitalMads Jensen (PDMR) *01 Jun 228369,50184.83%
Symphony InternationalAnil Thadani (PDMR)07-09 Jun 2243 †527,706 †n/d
UP Global SourcingChris Dent (cfo) *01 Jun 2213022,5220.06%
Venture LifePaul McGreevy (ch)10 Jun 223548,5000.23%
Wizz AirRobert Carey (PDMR)09 Jun 222,37749,988n/d
Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Adriatic MetalsPeter Bilbe01 Jun 22137 †412,111 †n/d
Calnex SolutionsTommy Cook (ce)01 Jun 221591,592,00019.90%
CompassRobin Mills (PDMR)07 Jun 221,79143,682n/d
Quartix TechnologiesDaniel Mendis (PDMR)1-8 Jun 22318122,1640.00%
SageAaron Harris (PDMR)07 Jun 22657196,9500.03%
Travis PerkinsRobin Miller (PDMR) *06 Jun 221,228241,941n/d
Wheaton Precious MetalsEduardo Luna (PDMR)19-23 May 223,331 †999,418  †n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing / open offer  †Converted from € / $ / A$ / C$ 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsDirector Deals
More on Director Deals
More on News