Travis Perkins manager works on home improvement

The home improvement boom that began during lockdowns – when people had few other things on which to spend their time and money – seems to be unwinding. Slower growth in the housing market, higher labour and materials costs and lower levels of disposable income led the Construction Products Association to downgrade its growth forecasts for the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) market last month. After a bumper 2021 led to sector growth of more than 20 per cent, private housing RMI is expected to decline by 3 per cent this year and 4 per cent next, the CPA said.
One pair doing their bit for the sector are Robin and Sarah Miller. Robin is general counsel and company secretary of Travis Perkins (TPK) and Sarah a person closely associated with him. She sold just over £240,000-worth of shares on 8 June “to fund building works at their home”, a company disclosure said.
The softer outlook for the market has hit Travis Perkins’ shares – they have fallen by 32 per cent so far this year. It’s not alone – roofing and insulation distributor SIG (SHI) and paving merchant Marshalls (MSLH) have experienced similar declines.
Travis Perkins has continued to trade well – revenue for last year increased by 24 per cent and its adjusted operating profit more than doubled to £353mn. Sales for the first quarter of this year were up 14 per cent year on year, partly driven by higher materials prices.
Analysts are split about its prospects, though. The share price fall has pushed its valuation below five-year averages on several metrics. Peel Hunt says they are now “inexpensive” at 10 times forecast earnings and that its strong cash generation gives it options around shareholder returns. However, the company’s high exposure to the RMI market – from which it derives 70 per cent of its sales – means it faces a “negative earnings risk”, according to Shore Capital.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Adriatic Metals
|Paul Cronin (ce)
|02 Jun 22
|139 †
|138,576 †
|n/d
|Chapel Down
|Jamie Brooke
|06-07 Jun 22
|30
|99,670
|0.22%
|Conduit
|Trevor Carvey (ce)
|06 Jun 22
|348
|95,675
|0.15%
|Conduit
|Neil Eckert (ch)
|09 Jun 22
|348
|102,712
|0.39%
|DP Eurasia
|Shyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *
|01 Jun 22
|53
|76,784
|42.80%
|GSK
|Dr Hal Barron (PDMR)
|07 Jun 22
|3,515 (ADS) †
|40,918 †
|n/d
|John Wood
|Roy Franklin (ch)
|01 Jun 22
|220
|48,510
|n/d
|Kingfisher
|Catherine Bradley
|07 Jun 22
|262
|26,170
|0.00%
|Kingspan
|Éimear Moloney
|07 Jun 22
|6,443 †
|128,861 †
|n/d
|Literacy Capital
|Olly Cox (PDMR)
|07 Jun 22
|390
|53,816
|n/d
|Omega Diagnostics
|Simon Douglas (ch) **
|08 Jun 22
|4
|20,000
|0.21%
|Omega Diagnostics
|Jag Grewal (ce) **
|08 Jun 22
|4
|20,000
|0.31%
|Omega Diagnostics
|Chris Lea (cfo) **
|08 Jun 22
|4
|20,000
|0.21%
|Omega Diagnostics
|Jeremy Millard **
|08 Jun 22
|4
|20,000
|0.43%
|Peel Hunt
|Maria Bentley
|09 Jun 22
|114
|24,059
|0.02%
|Pure Gold Mining
|Mark O'Dea (ce)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|745,295 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Graeme Currie (ch)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|93,162 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Robert Pease (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|62,108 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Troy Fierro (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|62,108 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Lenard Boggio (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|93,162 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Maryse Belanger (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|62,108 †
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Christopher Haubrich (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|93,162
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Philip Smerchanski (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|24,843
|n/d
|Pure Gold Mining
|Bryan Wilson (PDMR)
|25 May 22
|9 †
|62,108
|n/d
|Redcentric
|Nick Bate (ch)
|07 Jun 22
|124
|49,500
|0.03%
|Softline
|Igor Borovikov (ch)
|07 Jun 22
|556 † (GDRs)
|927,889 †
|n/d
|Sound Energy
|Graham Lyon (ch) **
|08 Jun 22
|2
|20,000
|0.11%
|Sound Energy
|Marco Fumagalli **
|08 Jun 22
|2
|20,000
|0.30%
|Speedy Hire
|David Shearer (ch)
|06 Jun 22
|48
|48,005
|n/d
|Speedy Hire
|David Garman *
|06 Jun 22
|48
|84,035
|n/d
|Speedy Hire
|Shatish Dasani
|07 Jun 22
|48
|24,084
|n/d
|SuperSeed Capital
|Mads Jensen (PDMR) *
|01 Jun 22
|83
|69,501
|84.83%
|Symphony International
|Anil Thadani (PDMR)
|07-09 Jun 22
|43 †
|527,706 †
|n/d
|UP Global Sourcing
|Chris Dent (cfo) *
|01 Jun 22
|130
|22,522
|0.06%
|Venture Life
|Paul McGreevy (ch)
|10 Jun 22
|35
|48,500
|0.23%
|Wizz Air
|Robert Carey (PDMR)
|09 Jun 22
|2,377
|49,988
|n/d
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Adriatic Metals
|Peter Bilbe
|01 Jun 22
|137 †
|412,111 †
|n/d
|Calnex Solutions
|Tommy Cook (ce)
|01 Jun 22
|159
|1,592,000
|19.90%
|Compass
|Robin Mills (PDMR)
|07 Jun 22
|1,791
|43,682
|n/d
|Quartix Technologies
|Daniel Mendis (PDMR)
|1-8 Jun 22
|318
|122,164
|0.00%
|Sage
|Aaron Harris (PDMR)
|07 Jun 22
|657
|196,950
|0.03%
|Travis Perkins
|Robin Miller (PDMR) *
|06 Jun 22
|1,228
|241,941
|n/d
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|Eduardo Luna (PDMR)
|19-23 May 22
|3,331 †
|999,418 †
|n/d
|*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing / open offer †Converted from € / $ / A$ / C$