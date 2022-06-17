/
GB figures out its strategy

GB shares have cratered, along with the tech sector, and many unanswered questions remain
June 17, 2022
  • Needs to work out how to tackle inflation
  • Could offer contrarian value 

Cyber security technology company GB Group (GBG) used its full-year results to draw breath after a punishing 50 per cent slide in the company’s share price over the past 12 months. A combination of awful market sentiment around technology shares, the need to integrate a large US acquisition and fears around inflation all contributed to worsening sentiment. A further rise in the dividend and reassurances that the fragile geopolitical situation won’t have any real impact on GB helped to firm up the company’s share price on results day. However, there are still more questions than answers over the resilience of GB’s business model.

