/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

GSK spinoff could face a rocky start to listed life

Consumer healthcare might look like a safe haven in turbulent times, but it's too soon to say whether Haleon is as stable as its sector peers
GSK spinoff could face a rocky start to listed life
June 17, 2022
  • Investment case bolstered by low commodity exposure
  • Recent buyout attempts make the company look vulnerable

The London stock exchange could see its biggest listing in a decade next month, when GSK's demerged consumer health business goes public. Following the float, GSK investors will own some 54.5 per cent of the new firm – called Haleon – receiving a single share for each of their GSK shares.

Pfizer (US:PFE) currently has a 32 per cent stake in the company that will become Haleon, although it intends to sell it to fund its pipeline of new drugs and vaccines. In time, GSK will do the same with its 6 per cent holding. The remainder is held by funding mechanisms linked to GSK’s pension pot. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data