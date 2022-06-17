GSK spinoff could face a rocky start to listed life

Investment case bolstered by low commodity exposure

Recent buyout attempts make the company look vulnerable

The London stock exchange could see its biggest listing in a decade next month, when GSK's demerged consumer health business goes public. Following the float, GSK investors will own some 54.5 per cent of the new firm – called Haleon – receiving a single share for each of their GSK shares.

Pfizer (US:PFE) currently has a 32 per cent stake in the company that will become Haleon, although it intends to sell it to fund its pipeline of new drugs and vaccines. In time, GSK will do the same with its 6 per cent holding. The remainder is held by funding mechanisms linked to GSK’s pension pot.