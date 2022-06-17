Shaftesbury shareholders raise concerns about Capco merger

RLAM and Investec voice worries

Shaftesbury Capital would own nearly 3mn sq ft of real estate

Two leading Shaftesbury (SHB) investors have raised concerns about its planned merger with Capital & Counties (CAPC) after the boards of both companies waved the deal through.

Shares in Shaftesbury closed 8 per cent lower on Thursday, the day on which the respective boards approved the deal, while shares in Capco were down 2 per cent. The merger, which still requires the approval of shareholders and regulators, would create a £3bn company called Shaftesbury Capital – similar to Derwent London (DLN) in size – which would own almost 3mn square feet of West End real estate.