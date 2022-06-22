/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

JD Sports Fashion posts record results

Acquisitions helped boost revenue, as the company gets to grips with regulatory matters
JD Sports Fashion posts record results
June 22, 2022
  • Margins up
  • Corporate governance overhaul

In its delayed full-year release, JD Sports Fashion (JD.) announced record profits and a robust margin performance, in a year marred by Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigations and corporate governance concerns.

A governance overhaul is in progress after executive chair Peter Cowgill’s departure in May. The CMA fined JD Sports £4.3mn in February over corporate governance irregularities relating to the attempted purchase of smaller rival Footasylum. A £2mn provision has also been recorded due to the regulatory body’s ongoing investigation into the sale of replica football shirts.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data