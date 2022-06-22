JD Sports Fashion posts record results

Margins up Corporate governance overhaul

In its delayed full-year release, JD Sports Fashion (JD.) announced record profits and a robust margin performance, in a year marred by Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigations and corporate governance concerns.

A governance overhaul is in progress after executive chair Peter Cowgill’s departure in May. The CMA fined JD Sports £4.3mn in February over corporate governance irregularities relating to the attempted purchase of smaller rival Footasylum. A £2mn provision has also been recorded due to the regulatory body’s ongoing investigation into the sale of replica football shirts.