London falling? Berkeley doubles down on shaky market

Pre-tax profits rise for third consecutive year

Rising construction costs present risk

What housing market downturn? Berkeley (BKG) does not look like a housebuilder worried about prices falling. In its full-year results, the London-focused luxury developer revealed a 42 per cent year-on-year surge in the number of homes it had delivered, boasting that it now accounts for 10 per cent of all housing delivery in the capital. It does not look like the company is slowing down, either, with 47,000 plots on 60 sites currently in production, thanks in part to its £412.5mn acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent share of St William, its joint venture with National Grid which it set up in 2014 to build homes on former gas sites.