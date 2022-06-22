Manufacturers rein in spending plans as margins squeezed

Input price inflation outstrips price rises

Hiring and investment intentions are both slowing

Lobbying groups representing manufacturers are calling for the government to do more to promote investment and protect industry as firms in the sector report tougher economic conditions and a reduced appetite to spend more on their businesses.

Although both output and orders grew during the June quarter, the rate of order growth was described as “pedestrian” by Seamus Nevin, chief economist of manufacturing trade body Make UK on Tuesday.