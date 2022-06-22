/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rail groups strike lucky with new contracts

Analysts believe that the government, rather than private train operators, will bear the cost of industrial action
Rail groups strike lucky with new contracts
June 22, 2022
  • Transport groups in stronger position with new national rail contracts
  • Takeover interest buoying share prices

After two years of travel restrictions cutting revenues significantly, a summer of mass strikes are the last thing listed rail operators need. More threats to revenue – plus potential pay rises for staff – do not inspire investor confidence. However, companies are significantly more protected than they seem at first glance.

The relationship between the government and private transport groups has changed since Covid-19.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data