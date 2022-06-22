Today's Markets: Stocks, sterling sell off

Classic bear market rally head fake in action earlier this week. Today comes the unwind; European stock markets shedding gains and oil off sharply following a broad decline for Asian equities. The FTSE 100 declined 1.5 per cent in early trade, led by 3-4 per cent declines for the oil majors BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL), and the DAX in Frankfurt lost 2 per cent amid a broad-based sell-off. US futures are off sharply this morning after rallying 2.4 per cent on Tuesday as the cash equity markets returned to action following the Monday holiday. All eyes on the start of Jay Powell’s testimony in Congress later.

Oil dived lower overnight and both Brent and WTI are down 5-6 per cent in early trading this morning. There doesn’t seem to be a heap of obvious catalysts – technical breakdown, profit-taking... choose your poison. I put it down broadly to the kind of recession fears that are apparently weighing on the broader market. API figures due today.

Sterling plunged as inflation roared to 9.1 per cent in May, a fresh 40-year high. A core reading of +5.9 per cent was a little lighter than expected so traders have trimmed bets for three 50bps hikes by November. The fear is inflation is crippling consumers, leading to recession, and the Bank of England is not doing enough to defend the currency. Better a short, sharp dose of monetary policy medicine now than prolonged stagnation/stagflation - consumers don’t pay core, they pay headline. In fact, core inflation is minded to slide when non-core is ripping because of inelasticity of demand for food and energy. But it doesn’t matter since RPI is at 11.7 per cent. Whilst the Fed seems to be saying, by its recent actions, that a short recession is better than long-term stagflation, the BoE seems afraid to be so bold.

ECB’s De Guindos says fragmentation is a “significant worry”. By fragmentation, we mean spreads between so-called core and peripheral debt widening too much. The ECB is working on an anti-fragmentation tool, but we await to see how powerful this and what its market impact will be. The euro is holding up ok versus the dollar compared to peers, but still EURUSD is under pressure below 1.05.

Meanwhile the yen has made a new 24-year low near to 1.37. Talked yesterday about JGBs and the Bank of Japan, which now owns about half of Japanese government debt.

Musk: “I have never said that people should invest in crypto. In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets," Of course he never pumped crypto. Ever. Not recently, anyway. Ok, so some people at the SEC (who are they again?) might think this constitutes ‘investment advice’... but Musk would argue it wasn’t ‘advice’ just his view on things. I could say I like avocadoes but it doesn’t mean you should go long Mexican peso. “I like Bitcoin” is not the same as “buy Bitcoin here”. That is true, but given his incredibly influential position, it’s not like a ‘normie’ saying it. And “I am buying Bitcoin” is not the same as “you should Bitcoin”... for the same reasons though it becomes a whole lot greyer because of his influence… I don’t know but I fail to see how any reasonable person would not take his public statements to mean anything other than "Bitcoin/Doge/Crypto is super cool, I am buying it so you should probably too.” But I’m not a lawyer.

Meanwhile jobs cuts were confirmed, with Tesla (TSLA) set to shed 10 per cent of its workforce over the next three months. Not such a great quarter then? And finally, the ‘Full-Self Driving’ investigation continues... with Musk facing many, many questions. Last week officials confirmed what we suspected - Tesla accounted for nearly 70 per cent of reported crashes involving advanced driver-assist systems in the last year. Just as well the cars are so well built…

Companies Frasers takes 31 per cent stake of Hugo Boss Mike Ashley’s Frasers (FRAS) has upped its stake in Teutonic suiting giant Hugo Boss (DE:BOSS) to 31 per cent from around a quarter, with the total holding now worth £770mn. Frasers first bought into Boss in 2020 with the purchase of 5 per cent of the company’s shares. “This investment reflects Frasers Group's belief in the Hugo Boss brand, strategy and management team,” the company said. Boss shares tumbled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and despite a recovery since it is trading down 7 per cent year-to-date. The company has struggled with profitability in recent years, although announced an operating profit of €40mn (£34mn) for the March quarter this year, on much-improved sales of €770mn. The year before operating profit was €1mn, on sales of €497mn. At the other end of the shopping spectrum, Frasers bought fast fashion retailer Missguided out of administration for £20mn earlier this month. AH Impact Healthcare taps shareholders to fund acquisitions Impact Healthcare (IHR) is looking to raise equity from its shareholders in order to fund a pipeline of 27 care homes for £167mn. Shares will be issued at 117p per share, which represents a discount of 4.6 per cent to yesterday’s closing price of 122.6p and a premium of 1.8 per cent to its unaudited net asset value per share. Shares fell 3 per cent this morning. The real estate investment trust (Reit) said while some of the care homes can be acquired from its existing resources, including £70mn in debt, it will require new equity “in order to complete on all the potential opportunities”. The Reit declined to reveal the size of the placing, though it is understood to be looking for £50mn to £70mn if not more. In addition to the placing, the Reit is proposing to raise up to the sterling equivalent of €8mn pursuant to an offer for subscription. Chairman Rupert Barclay said the portfolio “benefits from the overarching defensive characteristics of the care home market”. ML Springfield acquires rival Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties (SPR) is set to snap up rival Scottish housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Group for £46mn. Shares were up 2 per cent this morning. Springfield has entered into an agreement to buy its century-old peer in which it will pay £10.5mn on completion of the deal and £35.8mn over the next five years. The deal will be funded by a combination of Springfield’s own resources and existing debt from the Bank of Scotland. Under the terms of the deal, the group has acquired six sites where work is in progress with a fair value of around £15m. The group has also acquired a brand licence to build homes as Mactaggart & Mickel on a further 11 sites, which will transfer to Springfield as the homes are sold. The total 17 sites, of which 16 have planning permission for around 700 homes, have a gross development value of around £230mn. The deal also includes Timber Systems, a timber frame factory near Glasgow, and a “strategic alliance” agreement that gives Springfield the opportunity to buy more sites from Mactaggart & Mickel's 2,300 acre land bank. Springfield’s chief executive Innes Smith said the deal “gives us land, with planning permission, in areas of significant demand”. ML

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com