Asos board buys in as shares hit decade low

Insiders top up their stakes
June 23, 2022

Multiple board members at Asos (ASC) recently sensed a buying opportunity after a profit warning caused the online fast-fashion seller’s shares to drop in value by a third in a single day. 

The current inflationary storm caused Asos to cut guidance, predicting adjusted profits of between £20mn and £60mn for the year, compared with former consensus estimates of £92mn. The company said that inflationary pressure was “increasingly impacting our customers’ shopping behaviour”, with a higher number of purchases being returned.

Revenue growth is expected to slow to between 4 per cent and 7 per cent in the year to August, compared with a previous estimate of 11-13 per cent (ex-Russia). “As well as the impact of higher returns on warehousing and delivery costs, the guidance considers increased markdown and labour inefficiency to clear the returned stock,” the company said in a trading update.

